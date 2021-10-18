Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $345,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total transaction of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $338,520.00.

On Friday, October 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $347,440.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

CorVel stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $174.89. 25,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,405. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.36. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

