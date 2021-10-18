Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $541.28. 700,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,095. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

