Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. 541,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,017. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

