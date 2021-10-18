Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 5,749 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $104,516.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.