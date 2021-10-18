Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 9,741 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,585. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

