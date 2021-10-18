Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 9,741 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,585. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
