Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.00. 2,517,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,702. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

