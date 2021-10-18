Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,315. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
