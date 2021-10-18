Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,315. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $22,480,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

