Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 100,726 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

NYSE:GBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,058. GBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.