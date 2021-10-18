Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.29. 725,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

