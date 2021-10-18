Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,529. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.