Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $569,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.
Shares of NYSE HAYW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 6,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,529. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Read More: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.