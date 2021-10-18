Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.

NYSE HLT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $144.06. 1,074,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,352. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

