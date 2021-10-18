Insider Selling: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matthew W. Schuyler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00.
NYSE HLT traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $144.06. 1,074,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,352. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
