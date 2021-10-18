Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 4,383 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Monday, October 4th, Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $150,064.76.

On Friday, October 1st, Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68.

On Monday, September 27th, Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $3,923,583.34.

KROS stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 149,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $883.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.