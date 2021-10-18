Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $252,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $82.91. 386,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,849. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 75.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the third quarter worth $50,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

