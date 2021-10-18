Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells 103,503 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72.

PINS traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,495,878. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

