Insider Selling: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard I. Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

