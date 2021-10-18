Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,061. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

