Insider Selling: SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Sells 59,557 Shares of Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mukesh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 656,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,499. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 172.68 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

