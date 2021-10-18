Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells 2,737 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $117,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,032. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

