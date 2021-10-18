Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,100 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $176,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STEP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,032. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

