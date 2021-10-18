Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 2,427 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $167,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $437,391.78.

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

