Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells 2,427 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $167,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $437,391.78.
- On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.
StoneX Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
