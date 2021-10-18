Insider Selling: The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daryl M. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00.

Shares of SHYF stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

