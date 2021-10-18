Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Sells 140 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $11,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

