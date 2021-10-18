Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,549 shares during the period. Insperity accounts for about 5.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Insperity worth $29,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1,283.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,411 shares of company stock worth $5,445,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,188. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities upped their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.