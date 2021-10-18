Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.59

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 82892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITR. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$170.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.55.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.3786851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

