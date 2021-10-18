Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,744,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,560,384 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 9.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.54% of Intel worth $1,220,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,467,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 164,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 36,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intel by 35.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,285,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $72,166,000 after acquiring an additional 334,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 129,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.