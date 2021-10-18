Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 44,726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 181,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,538,012. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

