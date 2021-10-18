IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGXT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,587. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.78. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 422.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,071.26%.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.