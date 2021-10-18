Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.53.

Several brokerages have commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $130.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

