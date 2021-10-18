Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373,895 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 4.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $81,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,774. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

