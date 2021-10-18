InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC opened at $68.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 97.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

