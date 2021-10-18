International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ILAL opened at $0.90 on Monday. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

