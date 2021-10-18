Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ITPOF remained flat at $$23.08 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITPOF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

