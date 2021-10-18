IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 116.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.04% of IntriCon worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.47 million, a PE ratio of 129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

