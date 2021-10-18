Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. 58 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

