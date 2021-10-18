Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBB)

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,910% compared to the average daily volume of 114 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 503.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 334,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $24.00.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

