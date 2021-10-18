Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $85.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 356.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,007,000.

