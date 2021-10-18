Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.59 on Monday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

