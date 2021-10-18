Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.11 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

