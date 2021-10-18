Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical volume of 890 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 297,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

