Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical volume of 890 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 297,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $35.38.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.