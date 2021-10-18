Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 138,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

RSP opened at $155.70 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $105.95 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

