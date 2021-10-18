Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Up 30.2% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $606,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSCI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,145. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.17 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.