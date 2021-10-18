Investar Holding Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Investar in a report issued on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ISTR opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

