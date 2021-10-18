Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – AgroFresh Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.18.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,541.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 389,110 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,043,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,461 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 365.3% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,221,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

