Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

10/18/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2021 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2021 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

Shares of RVNC traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 274,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

