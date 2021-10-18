Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 18th (AAPL, AQN, BBD, BEEM, BOLT, BSBR, CCEP, CCU, DRH, PNC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 18th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $201.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.