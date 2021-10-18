Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 18th (ABSI, AEOXF, AGPIF, AOWDF, BBVA, BNPQY, BTGOF, CHYHY, CVE, DB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 18th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. They currently have €63.00 ($74.12) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €61.00 ($71.76).

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are laudable. Focus to achieve cost/income ratio of 70% by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank is committed to counter-balancing high regulatory costs through these measures. Improving deposit balance backed by gradually improving economy and strengthened capital ratios are also tailwinds. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues due to past misconducts remain a key concern for Deutsche Bank. Nonetheless, its sound liquidity will aid the bank in meeting debt obligations in the near term, even if economic situation worsens.”

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from 180.00 to 187.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 108 to SEK 111. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 115 to SEK 118. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 400 to CHF 440. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

