Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/9/2021 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

10/5/2021 – Trip.com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

10/1/2021 – Trip.com Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

9/27/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Trip.com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Trip.com Group is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Trip.com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Trip.com Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,184,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 263,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 258.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 156,387 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

