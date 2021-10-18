Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BeiGene (BGNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2021 – BeiGene had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $417.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – BeiGene is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Shares of BGNE opened at $358.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.49. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Get BeiGene Ltd alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 165,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,258 shares of company stock valued at $68,755,690. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.