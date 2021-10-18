Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BeiGene (BGNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) in the last few weeks:
- 10/14/2021 – BeiGene had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $417.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – BeiGene is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/29/2021 – BeiGene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “
Shares of BGNE opened at $358.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.49. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.79.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
