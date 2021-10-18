Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) in the last few weeks:

10/15/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Topaz Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$18.11 on Monday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.31.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

