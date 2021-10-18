Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ) in the last few weeks:
- 10/15/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Topaz Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.
Shares of TPZ opened at C$18.11 on Monday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.31.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
