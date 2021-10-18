Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,927 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,545% compared to the average volume of 482 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTEK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,041,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

